TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 594,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,852. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$12.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNW. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.88.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

