TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,763,198.52 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27.

On Thursday, January 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10.

NYSE TDG traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.64. 35,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,692. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $423.00 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.91 and a 200 day moving average of $565.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 269.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.