TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $38,847.37 and approximately $224.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

