TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 73,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,159. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.