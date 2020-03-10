Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,006 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

