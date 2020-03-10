Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 2,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,012. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

