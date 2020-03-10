Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 20,229 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 266.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $115.71 and a one year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.