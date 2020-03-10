Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 20,737 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

AEP traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. 439,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

