Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 50,763 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 39,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,626. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

