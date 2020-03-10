Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 63,891 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 163,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,932. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

