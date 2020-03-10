Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 212.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 87,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,243. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. Evergy has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

