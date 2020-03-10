Trexquant Investment LP Buys 19,161 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $9,858,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 177,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

