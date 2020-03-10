Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 48,169 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

VLO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 5,741,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

