Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day moving average is $396.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.