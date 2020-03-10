Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.40 Million in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,935 shares of company stock worth $56,969,814.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. 368,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,502. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

