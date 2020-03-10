Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.71 Million in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,547. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

