Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.77 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.95. 36,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,864. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $417.30 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.88.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

