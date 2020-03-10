Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.92 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.27. 99,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

