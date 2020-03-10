Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,429,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,868,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,789,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

