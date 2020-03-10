Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

AON traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 144,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

