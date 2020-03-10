Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 198,750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,238 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,317,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $18,259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $19,919,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,267,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,696. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

