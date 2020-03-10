Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 25,923 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,117. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.