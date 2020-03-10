Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.44. 141,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

