Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 123,500 Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,500 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 363,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 439,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.