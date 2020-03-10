Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,356 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.53.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.46 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

