Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,020. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

