Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.60. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCW. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.65. 1,275,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.