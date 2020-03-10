Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,970. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.