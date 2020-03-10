Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage Acquires 4,000 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 2,141,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 349.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

