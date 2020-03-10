Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0012

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $403,905.83 and approximately $590.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

