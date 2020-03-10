Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Purchases $210,480.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 919,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,062. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $772.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.