Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Tristate Capital worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,564 shares of company stock valued at $455,176. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TSC stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.