Truegame (TGAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,671.20

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Truegame has a market capitalization of $225,671.20 and $26,158.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

