TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $127.99 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, WazirX and Kuna. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $127.99 million and $699.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.02506458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00212888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 128,142,730 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, IDEX, Kuna, Kyber Network, WazirX, Crex24, Binance, Upbit, HBUS, Cryptopia, Koinex, Zebpay, Bitso, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.