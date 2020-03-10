TrueVett Trading Down 55.8% This Week (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar. TrueVett has a market cap of $7,219.49 and $155.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueVett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00482886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.79 or 0.06391363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057126 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About TrueVett

TrueVett (VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com.

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

