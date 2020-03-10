TrumpCoin Hits Market Cap of $77,105.54 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $77,105.54 and $221.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024677 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002022 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.02914074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.