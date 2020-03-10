TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0330 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, TTC has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $173,734.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00481661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.06383255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 863,557,175 coins and its circulating supply is 406,532,019 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

