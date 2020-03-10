Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tupperware Brands earned a media sentiment score of -4.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Tupperware Brands’ analysis:

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 2,371,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,073. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

