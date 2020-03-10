TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $501,074.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 67,727,213,988 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

