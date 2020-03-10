Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,812,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,101,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,981,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.