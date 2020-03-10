Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,416,875.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 467,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,592,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,695,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

