Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 148,569 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XES. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,748. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

