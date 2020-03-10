Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. 1,296,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

