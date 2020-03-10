Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,093 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 465,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

