Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,326. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

