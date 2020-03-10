Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,750 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,003. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

