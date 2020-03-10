Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,693 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 84,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. 341,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,815. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

