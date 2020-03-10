Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 166,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 378,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 1,808,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,955,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

