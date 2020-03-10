Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 216,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,222. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

