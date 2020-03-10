Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,566 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.13. 199,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,550. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.20 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

